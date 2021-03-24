Video | Marx Foods
How meatpackers can help restaurants increase yield
March 24, 2021
The CEO of Marx Foods Justin Marx says he’s starting to notice restaurants buying chef-ready and pre-fabricated cuts of meat instead of paying for labor to cut USDA steaks. He says meatpackers are more efficient with knife strokes and can help restaurants reach better yield. Austin Keating, Multimedia Specialist for BNP Media and the National Provisioner magazine, interviews Justin Marx to learn more.
