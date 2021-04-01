The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has unveiled its list of Top Workplaces. The purveyor placed #8 on the list of Top Small Workplaces, for businesses of 150 employees of fewer. The company also received special recognition for appreciation of its employees. “The team culture at F&F means that everyone is pulling in the same direction,” said one of its employees.

Additionally, Partnership Gwinnett, in collaboration with Gwinnett Technical College, announced the winners of the 10th annual Movers & Makers Awards. Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors received an MVP Award, which recognizes providers who are the communities’ go-to for the manufacturing and supply chain industries.

I am so proud of the Movers & Makers winners and nominees at this year’s award ceremony, especially given the challenges of the past year,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “Manufacturing and supply chain play a pivotal role in Gwinnett County’s strong and vital economy, so it’s great to see a celebration of our community partners’ successes.”

Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors is a small family-owned father-son business (Father Kirk and son, Ben Halpern) with decades of food industry experience. What began on July 1, 2019, as an exclusive restaurant steak and seafood supplier to over 120 Who’s Who of the restaurants in North Georgia, it has now expanded to serving homes across America. Click here to read more about the company’s pivot to home delivery during the COVID pandemic

Source: Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors, Partnership Gwinnett