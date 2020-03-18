Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors announces home delivery service amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors Founder & CEO, long-time industry leader, Kirk Halpern, announced that his company will immediately begin home delivery service of steaks, chicken and seafood to Greater Atlanta residents who are remaining in their homes as they are exercising social distancing as a result of the Coronavirus.

The company was founded in July to service local, chef owner and operated restaurants with the finest meat and seafood products. Farmers’ restaurant customer list reads like a who’s who list.

“Our preference is for individuals to continue dine in or receive curbside service from area restaurants. We recognize that there is a need to take care of the consumer who wants to stay at home for an extended period of time,” says Halpern.

“We have quickly adopted a model where our highly trained sales staff can work directly with the consumers so we can arrange for restaurant-quality meats and seafood to be delivered to their home. We operate a fleet of refrigerated Mercedes Sprinter vans that can make the home deliveries. Our drivers are our own employees and they have been trained on safe handling of products. During deliveries, they will be wearing mask coverings and latex gloves. Product can be dropped at the door.”

Consumers will be able to place orders dialing directly into the company’s main phone line 770-441-1100 or via email at HomeDelivery@FarmersAndFishermen.com. More information can be found on the company’s website www.farmersandfishermen.com.

“Admittedly we are much better being meat and seafood professionals than we are e-commerce merchants. If the consumer will work with us, I believe they will be ecstatic with what we deliver to them. Our goal is to help as many people as we can during these turbulent times,” Halpern adds.

Source: Farmers and Fishermen