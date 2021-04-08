Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has announced two new appointments. Aurelio Banda will join the company as Motion’s new Group Vice President of Automation, and Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development.

“Aurelio’s extensive industry background in automation distribution and manufacturing, combined with his education and training, make him a perfect fit to lead our automation strategy and accelerate growth,” said Randy Breaux, Motion President. “We look forward to watching our automation business flourish under his leadership.”

Banda most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of PHD Inc., a global manufacturer of electric, pneumatic and hydraulic industrial automation actuators of various types in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Prior to leading PHD Inc., he served as President and CEO – North America for Beckhoff Automation, a global manufacturer of industrial PCs, software, hardware, and a variety of other products, in Savage, Minnesota. Banda was also the owner and President and CEO of Controls Plus, Inc., an automation distributor in Noblesville, Indiana. Additionally, he served as VP Sales and Regional Sales Manager for Motion Automation, Inc., and a Regional Sales Manager for Bosch Rexroth’s Electronic Controls & Drives.

A graduate of DeVry University with a degree in Applied Science in Electronics, Mr. Banda furthered his education with an MBA in Finance & Operations from Notre Dame and completed Harvard Business School’s General Management Program.

May joined Motion in August 2020 as Director of Strategic Planning and Development to advance the company’s corporate strategic planning, provide economic, industry and competitor analyses, and support deal-side acquisition execution and integration processes. In his new role, he will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the Company’s acquisition strategy and processes.

May will continue to report directly to Greg Cook, Motion Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Since joining Motion last August, Jim has quickly displayed his financial, strategic, acquisition and relational acumen,” said Cook. “In his new, expanded role, Jim will now have front-line responsibility for building relationships with potential acquisition targets, and will be the outward-facing point person for our acquisition pipeline. His wide-ranging strategy, corporate development and financial experience within the industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as his highly relational approach, uniquely position him to lead Motion’s corporate development efforts and to help achieve our Company Vision.”

Before joining Motion last year, May built 20 years of corporate development experience, including positions with Diebold Nixdorf and most recently Chart Industries, a mid-cap multi-national public company, where he led global strategic planning and merger and acquisition (M&A) functions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Akron.

For more information visit www.motion.com.