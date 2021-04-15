Dilution Solutions LLC , with corporate offices in Clearwater, Florida, has announced its new team member Corey Schortzmann as a Technical Sales Representative.

Corey Schortzmann was born and raised in the rural town of Chowchilla, CA, where he comes from a family rooted in agriculture. After high school, he studied and worked as a Pharmacy Technician for six years, specializing in making IV solutions. Looking to get back in the agriculture industry, he made the move to Veterinary Service Inc. in Fresno, CA as the first Field Technician. From there, he helped build the water sanitation business and eventually managed a team of 4 technicians. Their territory covered water sanitation for a majority of the poultry industry on the West Coast.

“I am proud to Join the Dilution Solutions / Dosatron team. I have years of experience in agricultural work, and the technical skills that will fit perfectly with the teams mission." His hobbies include camping and boating with his wife and kids, fly fishing & anything baseball.