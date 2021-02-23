Eriez Regional Sales Director for the APAC Region Ezio Viti announced that Advanced Control Electronics Co., Ltd., based in Bangkok, Thailand, has earned the 2020 APAC Merwin Award. The award, established by Eriez this year for the region, will be presented annually to a selected sales agency which has achieved and surpassed its sales objectives in the period while also actively promoting and advancing the ideals and mission of Eriez in the Asia-Pacific region.

Viti says Advanced Control Electronics exceeded significant performance targets in 2020, came in well over its budget and contributed significantly to the total yearly orders for Eriez’ APAC region. Viti explains, “The sales objectives that Advanced Control Electronics team achieved in a very challenging year for all was very impressive, but their unwavering dedication to embracing Eriez values by providing our mutual customers with exceptional service before and after each sale is even more extraordinary.”

Advanced Control Electronics serves as an Eriez sales representative organization to market

and sell the company’s advanced magnetic separation, metal detection and feeding equipment throughout the APAC region. Eriez relies on its professional worldwide network of superior sales representative agencies located on six continents.

While this is the inaugural APAC Merwin Award, Eriez has been presenting the Merwin Award, named for the company’s founding family, to sales representatives serving North America since 1994. “The Asia-Pacific region is full of opportunity for Eriez,” says Viti. “We are proud to introduce this new award to honor the hardworking sales representatives who are helping us to grow our reach in the APAC region and bring innovative solutions to customers’ toughest application challenges.”

For more informatoin, visit www.eriez.com