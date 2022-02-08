Eriez USA Senior Sales Director Dave Heubel has announced that Hi Pro Equipment, Inc. is the winner of its 2021 Merwin Award. This prestigious annual honor is awarded to an Eriez manufacturers’ representative firm for outstanding contributions to the advancement of the ideals and mission of Eriez and is exemplified by superior sales performance, providing customers high quality service and support, and striving to conduct affairs in an efficient, capable, and friendly manner.

Hi Pro Equipment, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, has represented Eriez for 21 years. The firm is now a three-time recipient of the Merwin Award, with previous wins in 2012 and 2017.

“The Hi Pro sales team had an exceptional 2021, exceeding goals in all assigned markets, all assigned products, and setting a new territory record for overall order performance,” says Heubel. “Since 2001, Hi Pro has represented Eriez with remarkable technical skills, professionalism, and integrity, ensuring our mutual customers have a top-notch experience before and after the sale.”

The Hi Pro team includes Russ Campbell, Randy Klinger, and Justin Story. To commemorate this accomplishment, Hi Pro will receive a framed Merwin Award and the company’s name will be inscribed on the Merwin Award plaque which is on permanent display at Eriez headquarters.

Source: Eriez