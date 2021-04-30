Diana Food has announced that the company is expanding its Food Protection Platform with the addition of Organic Cultured Celery Powder. This launch represents an industry first: the only true organic solution for natural meat curing currently available on the US market.

Ryan Goeser, Business Development Manager - Meat Food Protection, explains, “By incorporating two of our core competencies, agronomy and processing expertise, we were able to deliver this innovation to the US market. This launch gives our customers another strong option in the area of food protection via organic ingredients.”

The current Diana Food portfolio of meat curing solutions includes Cultured Celery Powder and Cultured Swiss Chard Powder, which provide natural sources of sodium nitrite; and Acerola Cherry Powder, which enables natural cure acceleration and contributes natural antioxidant capabilities.

Current market developments have fueled this product development. Among many drivers leading to consumer demand increase, the seek for cleaner food & drinks is still leading the field with for example, 41% of US consumers buying organic food & drinks to avoid artificial ingredients.1 Thus, also with the strong economic crisis and the higher price that organic products typically attract, organic packaged food value sales globally grew by 11% in 2020.2

The development of the latest addition to the portfolio, new Organic Cultured Celery Powder, happened also in response to customer needs to accommodate anticipated USDA organic regulatory changes that would require the use of organic celery in organic meat products. Diana Food is able to provide this Organic Cultured Celery Powder at an industry standard of 22,500 ppm sodium nitrite equivalent.

Diana Food always selects the best raw materials available to provide the best product quality. Their integrated team of agronomists works with carefully chosen vegetable farmers, ensuring that they grow the produce with strict adherence to agricultural regulations and sustainable farming methods, while maintaining long-term relationships with vegetable producers.

1: Base: US: 782 internet users aged 18+ who purchase organic food or beverages. Source: Lightspeed/Mintel

2: Euromonitor – Packaged Food – Organic Food – Coronavirus and the future – March 2021