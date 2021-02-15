Symrise Diana Food announces the launch of a range of Organic and Animal Welfare Poultry solutions specifically developed to meet the rising demand for ethical food and drink among consumers around the world.

Available now, these products benefit food manufacturers with a wide sensory pallet enabling them to create their own taste signature. They can add a boiled or rotisserie note; a fatty, juicy meat note; or an umami note to their creations. This new line also has performance benefits in terms of solubility, turbidity and mouth feel.

Diana Food’s range of chicken products comprises two types of ingredients. Organic solutions with organic hen broth and hen bone broth in both liquid and dehydrated forms; organic hen meat powder and organic hen fat. In the Animal Welfare offer, products include liquid and dehydrated free range chicken extracts; free range hen meat powder and free range chicken fat.

Diana Food sources its fresh chicken materials close to their factory and raised by farmers in an ethical environment. The process valorizes every part of the chicken to minimize waste across the value chain. All processing uses kitchen-like processing techniques, resulting in non-allergenic, clean label products that are free from monosodium glutamate (MSG), yeast extracts, colors and added hormones. They also offer convenient storage conditions in ambient temperatures with a shelf life of greater than 12 months.

Antoine Coursault, Chicken & Meat Product Line Director at Diana Food, explains, “Diana Food has a legacy of expertise in sourcing the best poultry raw materials and with this new range of products, we can deliver tasty ingredients that will enhance and improve a food manufacturer’s perception of being an ethical, positive driver of consumers’ trust.”

Consumer data12 shows that ethical claims mean different things to different people. For example, 56% of consumers in France purchase organic products because they perceive them to be healthier than conventional products, while 69% of Spanish consumers see organic food production as being good for the environment. Among Canadian consumers, 70% would be willing to pay more for meat that comes from humanely treated animals. Further data suggests that some consumers believe poultry produced in an environmentally friendly manner tastes better and is a healthier addition to their diet.

Julie Le Guyader, Chicken & Meat Product Manager adds, “It is clear that animal welfare remains an influential issue in the meat and poultry category, as consumers are becoming more and more concerned about intensive animal farming and the conditions in which animals are reared, transported and slaughtered.”

For more information visit www.diana-food.com.

1 Mintel, “A year of innovation in meat & poultry”, 2020

2 Mintel, “Organic food & drink in post-COVID-19 Europe”, 2020