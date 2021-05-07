The makers of Columbus Craft Meats, one of the fastest growing deli brands in the United States, announced the launch of Columbus Pepperoni Paninos. Made with select cuts of pork and a proprietary blend of spices, this six-pack of dry-cured and slow-aged premium pepperoni rolled with mozzarella cheese is the latest extension of the brand’s entertaining-product offerings.

“We’re seeing a sharp increase year over year in two consumer trends – grab-and-go snacking and entertaining with charcuterie,” said Henry Hsia, director of marketing at Columbus Craft Meats. “We’re proud that our panino portfolio has really elevated both of those experiences for our fans by delivering great flavor combinations in tray packaging that is convenient and offers up a premium presentation for entertaining.”

Columbus Pepperoni Paninos join a portfolio that includes Columbus Prosciutto Paninos, Columbus Genoa Salame Paninos and a Columbus Panino Platter, which is comprised of a 20-count variety pack of Columbus Prosciutto & Genoa Salame Paninos. All feature premium Columbus salumi carefully rolled with cheese for a great flavor experience.

New Columbus Pepperoni Paninos retail for approximately $5.99 and are available nationwide. For more information on the Columbus brand, including where to purchase, please visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com

Source: Columbus Craft Meats