MULTIVAC officially opened its Training & Application Center for Slicing & Automation (TAC) at the company headquarters. The guests included Stephan Thomae, member of the Bundestag, Alex Eder, Chief Executive of the Lower Allgäu Regional District, and Beate Ullrich, Lady Mayor of Wolfertschwenden. After the guests had been greeted by Group Presidents, Guido Spix and Christian Traumann, the building was blessed by Father Thomas of the Parish of Bad Grönenbach, and Pastor Michael Kolbe of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Woringen. The guests were then guided through the building complex. The ceremony took place in accordance with the current Covid guidelines.

Christian Traumann, joint Group President of MULTIVAC declared, “We are delighted to be able to officially inaugurate today our new Training & Application Center for Slicing & Automation. In conjunction with our customers, we will be developing here new lines for processing and packaging food products, as well as training our service technicians and customers, and last but not least conducting our research and development.”

The floor space of more than 17,000 square meters provides not only production space, but also 180 office workstations, an additional works canteen and a reception area, as well as conference and function rooms that are capable of being used very flexibly. The heart of the TAC is its Line Application section, in which more than 100 specialists - from food technologists to mechanical engineers - will be working on customized processing and packaging lines. Work on constructing the building began in the autumn of 2018, and the investment cost was approximately 38 million euros.

“We can show our machines and processing solutions ‘live in action’ to our customers in the new Application Center,” adds Guido Spix, joint Group President of MULTIVAC. “It has been designed in such a way, that we can exactly reproduce real production conditions in the food industry. The product spectrum ranges from individual slicers to entire lines, covering different output categories, and complete with various loading solutions, packaging machines, labelers, inspection equipment and box packing systems. Automation solutions from other industrial applications are also available for trial productions. Working with the customer, MULTIVAC can therefore develop the ideal solution as regards feasibility, quality, output and cost-effectiveness.”

The MULTIVAC Group has around 2,300 employees at its headquarters in Wolfertschwenden. The production site in the Allgäu region of Germany currently comprises a total area of 89,000 square meters.

