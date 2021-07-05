Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced an exclusive partnership that will deliver SAVRpak’s patented food preservation technology to independent and local chain restaurants nationwide. Through their agreement, Sysco will add SAVRpak “freshness packs” to its Cutting Edge Solutions platform, making this technology immediately available to order.

Developed by a rocket scientist, SAVRpak is a frozen peel-and-stick patch that removes moisture from the air of a food container keeping it away from food and ensuring hot and cold food stays fresh and crisp in transit.

“We are very excited to offer SAVRpak to Sysco’s customers through the Cutting Edge Solutions platform,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. “Even as the pandemic begins to subside, takeout meals will continue to be an important offering for restaurants. This new technology will support our customers’ success by ensuring that meals provided through takeout, delivery or curbside travel well and taste the same as dine-in.”

SAVRpak’s paper and plant-based solution uses no chemicals and is expected to receive its biodegradable certification later this year. SAVRpak was named the winner of the 2021 P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge and named Best Sustainable Packaging in the 2021 World Food Innovation Awards.

The partnership with Sysco is a game-changer for SAVRpak,” said Greg Maselli, co-founder and co-CEO of SAVRpak. “Sysco’s unparalleled distribution network will help us get our food preservation technology into the hands of restaurant operators around the country, and change the way they serve takeout and delivery food.”

Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions is a platform that connects Sysco customers with innovative products sourced from best-in-class suppliers at the forefront of innovation. To learn more Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions products, including SAVRpak, click here.