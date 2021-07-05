Five students received $4,000 scholarships from the 2021 Spring PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis and Art Schaefer, according to PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Eligibility for the scholarship requires students attending a PMMI Partner School with a technical focus to have a career plan in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing, as well as a record of past awards and recognition and industry involvement through internship and career development opportunities and a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

"PMMI is proud to continue awarding these scholarships to promote the value of technical schools in closing the manufacturing skills gap," says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. "Technical schools offer affordability and flexibility with internships and apprenticeship opportunities while making cutting-edge technical training accessible."

Overall, the PMMI Foundation provides more than $200,000 in academic scholarships each year to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering and mechatronics at over 50 PMMI Education Partner programs throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since the scholarship program’s establishment, the PMMI Foundation has given over $2 million to students pursuing careers in the packaging and processing industries. Fundraising events include the PMMI Foundation Golf Tournament and the Amazing Packaging Race.

The winners of the 2021 Spring PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis and Art Schaefer are:

Dennis Hange, Wake Tech Community College

Justin Kelley, Hennepin Technical College

Jon Kicker, Alexandria Technical & Community College

Seth Rickey, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College

Jenna Thro, Dunwoody College of Technology

Source: PMMI