Field to Freezer LLC, located in Hartland, Wis., is one of 29 companies and nonprofit organizations that has been selected as finalists for the 2021 Wisconsin Innovation Awards. In total, over 331 business, products, and services from around the state were nominated. The finalists were determined by a panel of 27 statewide industry experts, with winners to be announced at the annual awards ceremony on October 5, 2021. Nominations spanned across the state of Wisconsin, representing startups, companies, and established businesses of all sizes and industries.

Field to Freezer, developed by Lanex LLC, is a mobile app and software application that streamlines meat processing with its patent-pending app and application. It connects hunters and livestock producers with a large, searchable database of wild game and domestic animal processing. The app’s Express Line service is used by “Cutting Edge” processors to streamline the ordering, drop-off, and pick-up experience.

“It is important to recognize our development company, Lanex LLC , for its efforts in design, development, and marketing of this great disruptive product in the small/independent meat processing industry for wild game and domestic processors,” the company said on its Facebook page.

Further details on the program and event are available at www.wisconsininnovationawards.com. The Wisconsin Innovations Awards Ceremony is presented by Alliant Energy, American Family Insurance, and Wipfli. Supporting sponsors include Exact Sciences, Green Clock, JP Cullen, Madison Gas & Electric, Neider & Boucher, Perkins Coie, the Wisconsin Union, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Additional support provided by BioForward, Eppstein Uhen Architects, First Business Bank, gener8tor, HealthX Ventures, Indeavor, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, and Madison Area Technical College.

For more information visit https://fieldtofreezer.com/.