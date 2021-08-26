Southern Recipe, the preferred pork rind brand across America, will honor the more than 3.5 million hard working truck drivers in our country. On average, these dedicated unsung heroes of the industry travel nearly 400 billion miles each year. In the brand’s Annual Truck Driver Appreciation campaign, Southern Recipe will shine a light on the truck driving category and support St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) with a $5,000 donation. From August 15 through September 18, consumers are invited to help raise funding and awareness for SCF through an interactive, fun, and highly engaging TikTok-centric campaign that affords them the chance to win cash prizes and pork rinds by lip-syncing along with selected truck drivers – and weekly voting for their favorite TikTok driver video.

To kick off this innovative awareness effort, six SCF-related truck drivers will be selected for their lip-syncing abilities. They will also be asked to support SCF’s mission and awareness efforts with Americans nationwide through each lip sync video. Meanwhile, consumers will be invited to do the same and submit their entries to Southern Recipe via the social media platform of their choice. As the nation votes weekly for their favorite drivers’ videos, consumers will be incentivized to participate and spread awareness with the chance to win $1,000 and six months of free pork rinds. The TikTok drivers will also receive pork rinds plus a matching cash prize automatically for their talents and efforts.

“Literally everything that comes into our plants and everything that leaves our plants are transported by way of America’s truck drivers,” shares Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. “We’ve been celebrating these important road heroes for a decade now, and we couldn’t be happier to do so. These men and women literally help fuel our families with food and comfort. To Southern Recipe pork rinds, that’s pretty much as big as it gets.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Recipe again this year and support our road warriors,” said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy and Development at St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. “Tik Tok has become relevant across all ages, genders and professions. Truck drivers find it a source of entertainment as well as an outlet for self-expression. We think this is a great way to help everyone know just a little more about their daily struggles, plight, and passion for the profession, too.”

Members of the community, TikTok, other social media fans, and families of truck drivers across America are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social space at SouthernRecipe.com and @SouthernRecipe.

Source: Southern Recipe