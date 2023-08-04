In Southern Recipe's Annual Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign, the brand will once again shine a light on the truck-driving industry and support St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, or SCF, with a $7,500 donation plus an additional $5,000 donation from Rudolph Foods going directly to the wellness programs. Bringing awareness to the truck-driving community and Truck Driver Appreciation Week has been a passion of Southern Recipe's for more than a decade. Throughout August and into Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which is Sept. 10–16, drivers will be encouraged to sign up for free health screenings and services on the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund website.

This year, Southern Recipe will honor truckers by aiding in their overall well-being and encouraging sign-ups to the free health programs available to them, such as Rigs Without Cigs and the Diabetes Prevention Program. Southern Recipe's Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebration also invites fans to share the "Tune Up Challenge" with their social media communities to build awareness of the wellness programs offered by the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. Every share accounts for an entry for free product from Southern Recipe, and every trucker who signs up for a program on the SCF website is entered to win a free case of pork rinds as well.

"Everything we do, and everything we buy, is touched by a truck driver. Every year, we strive to support drivers as best we can," said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. "These men and women help fuel our families with food and comfort. We've been celebrating these important road heroes for more than a decade now, with our incredible charity partner, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund."

"We want to support our road warriors in their health journey and let them know that they're not alone," said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. "Partnering with brands like Southern Recipe helps us educate consumers and helps us share our wellness initiatives."

Through the charity's Rigs Without Cigs program, SCF helps drivers reduce their tobacco intake, and through programs such as the Diabetes Prevention Program and Driven To Be Healthy that help with common health issues truckers face, SCF helps drivers stay true to their wellness goals. SCF's new GPS (Get Preventative Screenings) program gives truckers free cancer-screening kits, helping drivers check in on their health from the privacy of their truck or home or at a lab of their choosing. The charity's overall goal is to continue to build awareness of these programs so that America's truckers are healthy and happy. Members of the trucking community and consumers across America are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social space at SouthernRecipe.com and @SouthernRecipe.

Source: Southern Recipe