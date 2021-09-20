Thousands of packaging and processing professionals will gather in Las Vegas this fall, as large-scale trade shows are returning for the first time since 2019. PACK EXPO Las Vegas will return to a live event at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 27-29.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and the co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO will cover all aspects of the food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging industry. The event will feature full-scale processing and packaging machinery across four halls of the convention center.

“We continuously monitor the industry, and exhibitors and attendees alike are eager to return to conducting business and experiencing new machinery, materials, technologies, and solutions in-person,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “There is no substitute for seeing technology up close, manipulating materials and containers, experiencing controls systems, speaking to multiple vendors, and getting answers on the spot.”

In addition to the busy exhibit halls, free educational sessions will provide chances to grow, learn and accomplish professional goals with suppliers showcasing breakthrough technologies, best practices, and case studies at the Innovation Stages. The Forum, an interactive stage encouraging open discussions with industry experts, the Reusable Packaging Stage, hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association, and the new PACK to the Future Stage are also must-visit show floor destinations to learn about the latest trends and discuss the future of the industry.

For more information, visit www.packexpolasvegas.com.