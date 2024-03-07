American Farmers Network is returning to the retail market with a fresh brand identity that pays homage to the ranching West.

After extensive market research and strategic planning, AFN is unveiling a comprehensive rebranding effort designed to capture the essence of its heritage while propelling the company into a new era of growth and innovation.

The rebranding initiative is centered around new packaging that embodies the spirit of the American West while being modern at the same time. Drawing inspiration from landscapes, plains and traditions of ranching, the packaging features iconic imagery synonymous with the region.

Additionally, the new packaging includes one of the only USDA-approved regenerative agriculture claims, which solidifies AFN's dedication to what their ranchers have been doing for generations: "By raising grass-fed organic cattle on open pastures, we invest and fully support regenerative agriculture improving the soil, land and the health of our ecosystem." AFN is one of the first in this category to market this claim on a nationwide scale.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce American Farmers Network to consumers with a bold new look that reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and the rich legacy of American agriculture," said Sanin Mirvic, CEO of American Farmers Network. "Our revamped brand identity serves as a tribute to the hardworking ranchers who form the backbone of our industry, while also signaling our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of today's discerning consumers."

Additionally, the new AFN look incorporates earthy tones, rustic textures and artisanal accents that evoke the rustic nature of a traditional ranch. The updated packaging not only enhances shelf appeal but also underscores AFN's commitment to transparency, with clear labeling that highlights the company's dedication to grass-fed, sustainably sourced beef.

Furthermore, AFN is rolling out an extensive marketing campaign to reintroduce its brand to consumers across the country. From social media engagement to in-store promotions, the campaign will showcase the new look and feel of AFN while highlighting the company's values, mission and dedication to delivering premium grass-fed beef products.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing consumers with the highest quality grass-fed beef products sourced from trusted American farmers," Mirvic said. "With our refreshed brand identity, we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth, while staying true to the timeless traditions and values that have defined American agriculture for generations."

The new branding and packaging will be gradually introduced across AFN's product line, with full availability expected in stores nationwide by April 1, 2024.

Source: American Farmers Network