The PMMI Foundation, a part of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awards six $5,000 PACK EXPO scholarships to students from PMMI Education Partner schools. To qualify for the PACK EXPO scholarship, students must be enrolled at an Education Partner, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and must demonstrate a financial need.

“This scholarship program shows how PMMI invests in the future packaging workforce,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. "We are proud that through the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows and the PACK EXPO Scholarship program we are able to invest in the future of the packaging and processing community."

The recipients of the PACK EXPO Scholarships are:

Monick Castillo – Hennepin Technical College

Major: Automation and Robotics

Daniel Forseth – Hennepin Technical College

Major: Automation Robotics Engineering Technology

Bradley Reinhart – University of Wisconsin - Stout

Major: Packaging

Zoe Statiris – Ryerson University

Major: Graphic Communications Management

Sierra Strandberg – Illinois Institute of Technology

Major: Industrial Technology and Management, specialization in Manufacturing Technology

Bastian VanHofwegen – Dunwoody College of Technology

Major: ASRO – Automated Systems and Robotics

To learn more about PMMI Foundation scholarships, visit pmmi.org/foundation.

