The PMMI Foundation, a part of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awards six $5,000 PACK EXPO scholarships to students from PMMI Education Partner schools. To qualify for the PACK EXPO scholarship, students must be enrolled at an Education Partner, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and must demonstrate a financial need.
“This scholarship program shows how PMMI invests in the future packaging workforce,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. "We are proud that through the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows and the PACK EXPO Scholarship program we are able to invest in the future of the packaging and processing community."
The recipients of the PACK EXPO Scholarships are:
Monick Castillo – Hennepin Technical College
Major: Automation and Robotics
Daniel Forseth – Hennepin Technical College
Major: Automation Robotics Engineering Technology
Bradley Reinhart – University of Wisconsin - Stout
Major: Packaging
Zoe Statiris – Ryerson University
Major: Graphic Communications Management
Sierra Strandberg – Illinois Institute of Technology
Major: Industrial Technology and Management, specialization in Manufacturing Technology
Bastian VanHofwegen – Dunwoody College of Technology
Major: ASRO – Automated Systems and Robotics
To learn more about PMMI Foundation scholarships, visit pmmi.org/foundation.
Source: PMMI