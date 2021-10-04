The Orthodox Union’s kosher division has decided not to certify the new Impossible Pork product, a plant-based pork substitute created by Impossible Foods. The OU has certified the Impossible Burger but made the decision about Impossible Pork after consumer feedback.

“It may indeed be completely in terms of its ingredients: If it’s completely plant-derived, it’s kosher. Just in terms of sensitivities to the consumer … it didn’t get it,” said Rabbi Menachem Genack, CEO of the OU’s kosher division, per The Times of Israel. He added that the company was “deluged” with calls from consumers after the last time the organization certified a bacon product that was not made from pig.

The Impossible Burger, another product from Impossible Foods, was certified as kosher and allowed Jews who keep kosher to have a product like a cheeseburger without violating dietary prohibitions against mixing milk and meat. The sticking point was Impossible Foods’ decision to put “pork” in the name of the product, which could lead to confusion among consumers.

“While Impossible Pork was originally designed for Halal and Kosher certification, we aren’t moving forward with those certifications as we wish to continue to use the term ‘Pork’ in our product name,” an Impossible Foods spokesperson told The Times in an email.

Source: The Times of Israel