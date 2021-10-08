The Timken Company, a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, announces that Carlisle brand belts will now officially go to market as Timken Belts.

“We’re excited to take this next step of fully converting the business to carry the Timken Belts brand on the belts themselves, aligning the name with our already-proven quality,” said Dave Dehlman, president of belts and chain for Timken.

Timken Belts has ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in Springfield, Mo. and Fort Scott, Kan. “We make Timken belts in the same factories and to the same specifications as Carlisle belts,” continued Dehlman. “We continue to follow stringent quality and performance requirements which are hallmarks of the Timken brand. This means the belts will perform the same and can be matched on a drive with confidence.”

From the science behind each individual component, to the final rounds of rigorous testing — every Timken belt is held to the highest standards.

Best-in-Class Engineering and Development

Advanced Compound and Material Sciences

Exacting Tolerances for Dimensional Criteria

Stringent Testing Criteria

State-of-the-Art Manufacturing

Repeatable Process and Control Methods

Timken Quality Management Systems

Strict Quality Assurance Measurables

ISO 9001:2015 Certified Facilities

In support of this exciting change, a new website (www.timkenbelts.com) has been released featuring new search options, a part number interchange tool, comprehensive part number listings, updated literature, and a new Timken Belts catalog. New Timken Belts social media pages have also been created at https://www.linkedin.com/company/timken-belts and https://www.facebook.com/TimkenBelts/.

Timken belts are supplied to industrial distributors and original equipment manufacturers who seek the optimum in quality and service for markets including aggregates and mining, agriculture, energy (oil and gas), food and beverage, forest product machinery, HVACR, industrial machinery, outdoor power equipment and powersports.

Timken Belts is part of The Timken Company’s growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. A manufacturer of premium performance power transmission belts, Timken Belts’ associates and products help keep industry in motion and the world more productive.