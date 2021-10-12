Pizza lovers looking to celebrate National Pizza Month can sink their teeth into slices of the new Red Baron Fully Loaded Pizza, launching nationwide this October 2021 and offering consumers a unique golden-brown crust that’s crispy on the outside and airy on the inside. This latest offering from Schwan’s Company, part of CJCJ Food, Americas, comes in three crowd-favorite flavors:

Red Baron Fully Loaded Pepperoni Pizza – featuring two different cuts of hearty pepperoni, signature tomato sauce, and mounds of 100 percent real mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Red Baron Fully Loaded Five Cheese Pizza – featuring a decadent mix of 100 percent real mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses, paired with a signature tomato sauce.

Red Baron Fully Loaded Supreme Pizza – featuring two different cuts of hearty pepperoni, sausage, red and green peppers, and onions, piled high on top of 100 percent real mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

“Who doesn’t love hot-from-the-oven pizza on a chilly fall evening? Our new Red Baron Fully Loaded Pizza varieties answer consumer demand for premium-style pizza with a great-tasting, heavily topped pizza,” said Federico Arreola Carrazco, vice president of marketing, Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc. “Whether for Friday movie night, a Sunday football marathon, or as part of a quick dinner after a weeknight practice, our Fully Loaded Pizzas are convenient to keep on hand, quick to prepare, and sure to please everyone.”

To sweeten the deal even more, Red Baron will be offering 100 consumers the chance to win free pizza. To learn how to be considered for this offering, consumers should follow Red Baron on Instagram for more details in late October 2021.

With a suggested retail price of $7.49, Red Baron Fully Loaded Pizza is available nationwide in the frozen food aisle of leading grocers. Consumers can visit www.redbaron.com to find local retailers.

“We are excited to include this delicious Fully Loaded Pizza innovation as part of our expanding portfolio of frozen pizza,” said Brian Schiegg, president of Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc. “As the only supplier in the frozen pizza space that competes across the entire pizza market with a strong presence in both retail and foodservice, we are attuned to consumer preferences and work hard to meet their desire for great-tasting pizza using the best ingredients. I predict consumers will love the taste and texture of Red Baron Fully Loaded.”

Source: Red Baron / Schwan's Consumers Brands