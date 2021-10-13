Baja Jerky recently announced it is now partnering with four major distributors: KeHE, UNFI, Eby-Brown, and SYSCO. These partnerships will increase visibility for Baja Jerky by expanding its reach into new markets including the Central and East Coast regions, and provide more opportunities for growth and visibility within the meat snacks category.

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is a large U.S. distributor that provides several grocery and retailer outlets, including specialty, natural and organic foods to independent and e-commerce stores and retailers such as Target and Walmart nationwide. KeHE is helping to expand Baja Jerky’s presence nationally.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is a nationwide wholesale distributor of natural and organic foods that covers various grocery and personal care items. UNFI is committed to efficient distribution focusing on high access to major retailers of both conventional and specialty items nationwide and will help get Baja Jerky into stores such as Smith’s and Kroger in AZ, UT, NM, CO, TX, KS, and NV.

Eby-Brown is the largest privately-owned retail distributor in the convenience market. Eby-Brown specializes in innovative supplier technology solutions and long-term industry partnerships. Eby-Brown works with Coen Markets and High’s of Baltimore retailers and will help Baja Jerky expand its reach in WV, PA, and MD.

SYSCO is the largest broadline food distributor to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, country clubs, lodging establishments, and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Baja Jerky is becoming a fast favorite of SYSCO customers.

The partnership with these far-reaching distributors ensures visibility for Baja Jerky in the grocery, e-commerce, convenience market and overall food industry that hold reputable relationships within the specialty, natural and organic space. This expansion creates an opportunity for consumers to benefit from the transparency in product development that Baja Jerky contributes to the meat snack category and an opportunity to request the addition of these products in their local retail spaces.

“We created Baja Jerky with a purpose to share the energy of the Baja lifestyle with others near and far,” said Will Dryden, general manager of operations at Baja Jerky. “That’s why, as we continue to grow and expand our reach, I’m so thrilled to be able to share Baja Jerky with a greater audience and reach new customers nationwide. I’m so grateful for our partnerships with KeHE, UNFI, Eby-Brown, and SYSCO, as none of this would be possible without them.”

Baja Jerky is a rapidly growing CPG company. It focuses on quality and transparency within ingredients and manufacturing practices to the consumer. Baja Jerky is affiliated within the motorsport racing community and is an active sponsor to athletes within the adventure sport community in Baja, California. With Michelin-star chef, Brandon Rogers, on the team, Baja Jerky creates snacks with flavors that are inspired by Baja California with a focus on all-natural ingredients. Baja Jerky is currently growing its product line to include seasoning blends and plans to continue expansion in other food categories soon.

For more information about Baja Jerky and to find out where its products are available, visit www.bajajerky.com.

Source: Baja Jerky