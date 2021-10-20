“Interest in Japanese cuisine and flavors has really taken hold among U.S. consumers in the past few years,” says Wixon Marketing Manager Rachael Jarzembowski. “Sushi and ramen were the gateway for diners, especially younger ones, but now there’s a desire to explore beyond these dishes.” Not only have 41 percent of U.S. consumers eaten Japanese cuisine at home or away from home, but 45 percent are also interested in eating it from a restaurant or retail store, according to Mintel.

This burgeoning interest in Japanese cuisine in the U.S. was the catalyst for the latest Wixon Innovates flavor development research. Taking key flavors—e.g., shoyu, yuzu, and togarashi—found commonly in Japanese cuisine, Wixon taste experts created a diverse range of complex flavor systems that can be used in food and beverage applications.

“Umami may be the most recently identified of our five basic tastes, but it has ancient roots in Asian cuisines, Japanese in particular,” says Wixon Corporate Chef Ryan Kukuruzovic. “The savory, umami notes in traditional Japanese fermented foods like miso and shoyu are incredible as the basis for culinary flavor development. We also found the rich diversity of ingredients and preparation techniques in Japanese cuisine inspiring, as we reimagined them as crave-able flavor systems.”

Japanese-inspired flavor systems:

Umeboshi Coconut • Salted Caramel Miso

Smoky Shoyu Caramel • Japanese Whiskey Shoyu

Smoky Tonkatsu • Garlic Togarashi

Yuzu Hojicha • Japanese Curry

Sudachi Kosho • Pickled Ginger

More information about the latest Wixon Innovates research and Japanese-inspired flavor systems listed above can be found at Japanese Flavors - Wixon, Inc.

Source: Wixon