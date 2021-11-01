On October 1, 2021, Jorge Yanez Penabad took over the position of managing director of the subsidiary Corporacion MULTIVAC S.A.S. in Colombia. He takes over as the successor to Jairo Rodri-guez, who on July 1, 2021 assumed the managing directorship of the two subsidiaries, MULTIVAC Costa Rica and MULTIVAC Dominicana.

Jorge Yanez Penabad has many years of professional and international experience in building up and managing companies, as well as developing new sales channels and opportunities. For the last eight years he was at PROMINENT Colombia, working in his most recent role as general manager and regional product manager for Latin America.

MULTIVAC Colombia has offices in Bogotá and Medellín, as well as a branch office in Quito/ Ecuador, and the company currently employs around 30 staff supporting customers locally.



