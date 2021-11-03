“Families Helping Families” is a Dietz & Watson charitable purchase program run in conjunction with partner supermarkets around the country that encourages consumers to purchase Dietz & Watson deli meats, cheeses, and meat department items to support a local charity or organization within the retailer’s community.

For every pound of Dietz & Watson meats or cheeses purchased at Giant Eagle and Market District locations during the promotion, a donation will be been made to Giant Eagle’s local food bank partners. This year’s program will run now through Dec. 1, 2021.

FOOD BANK DETAILS:

Mid Ohio Food Bank

Mid-Ohio Food Collective is the umbrella organization that holds five assets, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, our anchor asset, Mid-Ohio Farm, Mid-Ohio Markets, Mid-Ohio Farmacy and Mid-Ohio Kitchen. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective has a network of 680 partner agencies across 20 counties, connecting those in need to nutritious food. Learn more by visiting mofc.org.

Last fiscal year the Mid-Ohio Food Collective distributed over 74 million pounds of groceries. That’s 151,000 meals daily, which would fill the Ohio stadium 1.4 times every single day. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective partners with 680 agencies to distribute food to the right place at the right time

Pittsburgh Food Bank

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that distributes food for more than 45 million meals annually across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania through a network of more than 850 agencies, partners and programs. The Food Bank was founded in 1980 and is a member of Feeding America, the leading domestic hunger-relief charity in the U.S. For more information on hunger in our region or how to get involved, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.

Thousands of our neighbors are continuing to be deeply affected by the pandemic. Despite job availability increasing, many neighbors are still facing real challenges with returning to gainful employment. In FY21, we distributed nearly 45 million meals to our neighbors, including nearly 12 million pounds of produce.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a member of Feeding America, provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 160 hunger-relief organizations and programs, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and school pantries. In 2020, the Food Bank distributed 15.6 million pounds of food, including 5.2 million pounds of produce. For more information on the Food Bank, please visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org.

Cleveland Food Bank

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio having provided more than 56 million meals in FY2020 to hungry people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. Its mission is working together to ensure that everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day. It does this through both food distribution and SNAP outreach efforts as well as connecting people to additional resources. For more information go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org

Akron- Canton Regional Foodbank

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is a nonprofit organization with a vision of a thriving community free of hunger. This year, 1 in 7 people in Northeast Ohio will face hunger, and the Foodbank will be there to help. The Foodbank is the source of emergency food for 500 food pantries, hot meal sites, shelters, and other hunger-relief programs that directly serve individuals and families in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The Foodbank, with its supporters and partners are leading the fight to end hunger in the communities they serve. In 2020, it helped provide access to food for 27.4 million meals to its network of hunger-relief partners. To join the hunger-relief efforts, please visit akroncantonfoodbank.org or Facebook.com/akroncantonfoodbank.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern PA

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is the largest nonprofit food distribution organization in northwest Pennsylvania and the only food bank in the region. Second Harvest solicits, receives, inventories, stores and distributes millions of pounds of grocery products each year to hundreds of nonprofit member agencies that directly serve people facing hard times in 11 counties.

Member agencies that receive food from Second Harvest either have emergency food or non-emergency food programs. Emergency member agencies include food pantries, soup kitchens, Produce Express mobile food pantries, Military Share – a Produce Express Program, School Pantries, BackPack Program sites, Kids Cafes, Senior Box sites, and emergency shelters.

Recipients, who receive food free of charge, include unemployed and underemployed workers, the homeless, senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, families in crisis situations and children. One in four people in northwest Pennsylvania rely on the services of Second Harvest.