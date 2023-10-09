Brooklyn Chop House and Brooklyn Chop House Grocer, the Black-owned restaurant group known for its innovative fusion of classic Asian cuisine with New York flair, including a team made up of Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, Dave Thomas, Charles Suitt and Stratis Morfogen, are announcing the availability expansion of their dumplings in partnership with artist, actress, author and entrepreneur Patti LaBelle and Patti LaBelle Foods into over 1,000 Walmart stores exclusively across the United States. LaBelle brought this deal to Walmart through her company, ZPAC, which focuses on placing minority companies into big-box stores. This development marks a significant milestone for the eatery, bringing its dumplings to a broader audience.

Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer are known for their commitment to quality and flavor and have garnered a loyal following for their bold and inventive culinary creations. Introducing BCH Grocer and their signature dumplings in Walmart stores nationwide is a testament to the brand's dedication to sharing its culinary expertise with a broader demographic.

Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration. They said, "We're thrilled to partner with the legendary Patti LaBelle to bring the flavors of Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer dumplings to homes across the nation through Walmart stores. These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the culinary world. We have already sold out in some locations. We are overwhelmed with the response from so many friends, loyal customers, and those who have always wanted to experience Brooklyn Chop House menu items but have yet to be able to get to our NYC locations; what a feeling, what an unpredicted response ... "

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings represent a fusion of flavors and cultures that are unique and crafted with the same dedication to quality and innovation. This range of frozen dumplings is currently shipping to over 1,000 Walmart locations across the United States.

Patti LaBelle, a Grammy-winning artist known for her music, performances, and love of cooking, is equally excited about this partnership. LaBelle said, "Delicious food and cooking are two of my passions, so I'm delighted to be collaborating with Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners and Walmart on these incredible dumplings. They're not just a delicious treat but a culinary experience everyone can enjoy."

The nationwide availability of BCH Grocer dumplings is a testament to Walmart's dedication to offering customers diverse, innovative food options.

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings will offer an array of flavors inspired by the restaurant's diverse menu. The range of dumplings features the following options: classic pork, mac and cheese, Korean BBQ-inspired beef cheese and bacon, and chocolate cake dumplings. BCH Grocer dumplings are crafted with quality ingredients. Each dumpling is meticulously prepared to balance flavors and textures, reflecting the brand's unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

For additional information about Brooklyn Chop House Frozen Dumplings, including product availability and locations, go to BCHGrocer.

Source: Brooklyn Chop House