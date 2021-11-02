KROHNE, Inc. has announced that it will highlight a range of innovative flowmeters for food applications at PROCESS EXPO 2021, which takes place November 2–5, 2021, in the South Hall of McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Stop by Booth 1014 to see KROHNE OPTIMASS Coriolis mass flowmeters in action, demonstrating continuous flow measurement, even with entrained gas and air of up to 100 percent (EGM). Also on display will be OPTISENS TSS 7000.

The KROHNE OPTIMASS Coriolis mass flowmeters on display are ideal for all process and custody transfer applications. Measuring mass, volume flow, density and concentration of liquids and gases, OPTIMASS is available in several designs, from twin bent to single straight tube. All OPTIMASS flowmeters provide continuous flow measurement, even with entrained gas of up to 100 percent (EGM™). This makes them a great choice for dairy milk receiving, mayonnaise, and shortening with up to 20 percent entrained nitrogen (N2), and ice cream overrun measurement applications.

The OPTIMASS 1000 is designed with a close-coupled twin tube configuration with an optimized flow splitter, manufactured to be highly durable and capable of handling flow rates, even in the face of pressure fluctuations.

Also on display will be KROHNE OPTISENS TSS 7000, a total suspended solids sensor for hygienic applications. The sensor comes with Tri-Clamp or VARIVENT connection and is particularly suitable for concentration measurement in milk separation, fruit processing, and other food and beverage applications. However, it can also be the perfect fit for hygienic concentration measurement of other process industries (e.g. for monitoring steam and cooling water circuits).

Source: KROHNE, Inc.