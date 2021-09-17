Signode, a leading manufacturer of a broad spectrum of packaging, consumables, tools, software and equipment to optimize end-of-line packaging operations and protect products in transit, is highlighting some of its latest advancements in automation solutions for the packaging industry at Pack Expo 2021 (Las Vegas, September 27-29, Booth #C-5022).

“Our customers are increasingly looking to invest in smart automation solutions and Signode is responding,” said Eric Christensen, SVP Packaging Technologies, Signode. “As our organization has for the past 100 years, we are collaborating with our customers to deliver new technologies and equipment that ensure faster throughput, and help them achieve greater profitability.”

The Signode team of technical and service professionals will be on-site to demonstrate this new generation of solutions that engender productivity gains with robust ROI implications. Signode’s advancements are already in wide-use across the globe, meeting the demands of the supply chain to enable E-commerce growth, enhance product protection, and respond to increasing sustainability requirements.

Pack Expo 2021 highlights:

New for 2021 -- Enhanced StorFast AS/RS Capabilities

The high density modular automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) features a full range of robot-based depalletizing, palletizing and material handling solutions. The newly enhanced cart-based Storfast system now operates at twice the speed with improved control for acceleration and deceleration of the robotic carts. The newly enhanced Storfast components have improved robustness to handle pallets weighing up to 4,400 pounds.

New for 2021 - PackPoint automated packaging line with robotic integration

Signode’s integrated packaging systems include customizable options including case formers, product delivery systems, case sealing, printing, and label applications. New for 2021 and on display at Pack Expo 2021 will be Packpoint’s integration with robotic picking and packing technology.

New for 2021 -- Stainless Steel General Purpose Strapping Machines for the food industry

The organization’s high-performance SGP strapping machines are designed to maximize productivity with up to 65 plastic straps per minute, designed for integration into conveyor systems or usable as a stand alone solution.

The TüV certified stainless versions with IP 56 rating are well proven in harsh environments and enjoy an outstanding reputation in the food industry due to easy cleaning and disinfecting. The technology will be featured on the Pack Expo 2021 show floor simulating a pressurized washdown environment.

Additional featured technologies and products are the market-leading BXT3 battery tool for manual plastic strapping applications; the LDX-RTB 4.0 semi-automatic case sealer, and a wide range of popular protective packaging options, including dunnage airbags, LOCK N’POP water-based adhesive, MultiWall protective packaging, Angleboard edge protection, Reddi-Pac laminated paperboard packaging, Gale Wrap stretch film, and Caretex Container liners.

The organization will also unveil new logos and brand identities for some of its most popular automation offerings, including StorFast AS/RS, Lachenmeier stretch hood machines, Octopus stretch wrap machines, and Little David case sealers. The new logos are designed to align these historically independent brands with the complete and integrated automation solutions that Signode provides.

The new branding and featured technologies and products at Pack Expo 2021 are a representative sample of the integrated capabilities that Signode offers to the packaging industry. In this era of heightened awareness of automation and its expansion and integration into facilities of all sizes, Signode is focused on offering a comprehensive approach that achieves optimal outcomes through a four-step process undertaken with close customer collaboration.

The four step process includes an initial on-site audit to assess challenges and opportunities; designing equipment, software, and process recommendations; commissioning equipment, configuring software, and providing staff training; and scheduling preventative maintenance and providing on-site support post-installation through its 400-member-strong team of Packaging Plus professionals.

“We’ve been very active in both broadening and deepening our integrated support models offered by our enhanced Packaging Plus service portfolio and technical staff,” said Christensen. “Seamlessly achieving more automated lines and processes presents unique challenges -- from consult and install to on-going service and maintenance -- to keep operations up and profitable.”

Pack Expo 2021 attendees can find more information on Signode’s full slate of corrugated solutions at Booth #C-5022. More information is available at www.signode.com.