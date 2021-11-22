Hormel Foods Corporation, a global branded food company, has announced its Sadler’s and Dan’s Prize brands will be combining under one umbrella named Heritage Premium Meats – Inspired Meat Collective. The Heritage Premium Meats – Inspired Meat Collective will operate under the Affiliated Business division of the Refrigerated Foods business unit of Hormel Foods.

“We’re so excited about this alignment, which will bring our innovative and customized product development and culinary expertise together to help provide the on-trend, labor-saving and quality products our customers rely on,” said Jeff Tobak, president of Heritage Premium Meats – Inspired Meat Collective. “Additionally, this will allow for a united sales team to bring even more options to help with menu creativity and meal solutions.”

The Sadler’s and Dan’s Prize brands will still be marketed under those strong brand names, and the production facilities will continue to operate as they currently are.

Learn more about the new collective at www.heritageimc.com.

Source: Hormel Foods