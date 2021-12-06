U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) will host its annual Poultry Market Intelligence Forum at the 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. The event will provide insight into the current markets for chicken, turkey, and egg products around the world, in addition to addressing factors that may affect these markets in 2022. This year’s forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, and is free for all registered IPPE attendees.

The program will include speakers sharing their expert perspectives on tumultuous market conditions, regulatory issues and other challenges facing the U.S. and international poultry and egg industries. The speakers will also address how these industries are positioned to overcome these challenges. The speakers and topics of discussion are as follows:

Domestic & Global Drivers 2022

Dr. Paul Aho, president

Poultry Perspective

2022 Washington Update

Christian Richter, principal

The Policy Group

Nature’s Second Best Food

Suresh Chitturi, managing director / chairman

Srinivasa Farms / International Egg Commission

The 2022 IPPE will be held Jan. 25–27 and is a collaboration of three trade shows—the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

For more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging, and other education offerings, visit www.ippexpo.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association