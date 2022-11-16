U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) will host its annual Poultry Market Intelligence Forum at the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. The event will provide insight into the current markets for chicken, turkey and egg products around the world, in addition to addressing factors that may affect these markets in 2023. This year’s forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, and is free for all registered IPPE attendees.

The program will include speakers sharing their expert perspectives on tumultuous market conditions, regulatory issues and other challenges facing the U.S. and international poultry and egg industries. The speakers will also address how these industries are positioned to overcome these challenges. The speakers and topics of discussion are:

Domestic and Global Drivers 2023 Nan-Dirk Mulder, senior global specialist animal protein, Rabobank

2023 Washington Update Christian Richter, principal, The Policy Group

The Modern Consumer: Understanding and Influencing in 2023 and Beyond Steve Lurch, president, Story Arc Consulting



The 2023 IPPE will be held Jan. 24-26 and is a collaboration of three trade shows— the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo— representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

For more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging and other education offerings, visit www.ippexpo.org.

Sources: American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY)