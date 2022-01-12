Certified Group and Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), a Certified Group Company, have announced the appointment of John R. Nelson as chief operating officer, where he will lead and support Certified Group’s management of its various business holdings that address the food, food safety, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, cannabis, nicotine, and vaping industries.

John’s track record in driving organizational growth comes from over 20 years of being in the TIC industry and holding technical, quality, and leadership roles. Most recently he served as executive vice president, transportation & industrials at Element Materials Technology where he orchestrated a transformation of the T&I sector and built a $240M business servicing more than 12,000 customers in seven countries.

Previously, John worked with Inspectorate, acquired by Bureau Veritas in 2010, as senior vice president, Laboratory Services Americas where he transformed a business that was severely constrained by its longstanding single-market focus into a comprehensive laboratory services provider, unlocking diversification opportunities that generated substantial higher-margin organic revenue growth.

“John possesses a foundation of technical experience with a strong background in operational leadership, commercial focus, and continuous improvement,” said John Bellinger, CEO of Certified Group and FSNS. “His strengths in implementing strategic vision, financial performance, and technical growth are what we need to expand our capabilities to meet our clients’ pressing needs in a dynamic global economy.”

John holds a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry and an MBA from Texas Tech University, while also recently completing the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

Source: Certified Group and Food Safety Net Services



