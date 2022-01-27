Dr. Antonio Mata, a meat industry veteran who worked for several processors and was an industry consultant, died on January 14. He was 71 years old.

Antonio Mata Hernandez was born in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, on October 7th, 1950. He came to the United States and received his education at the University of Arizona, earning a full academic scholarship with an Agriculture major.

During his time in the meat industry, he proudly called himself a Meat Geek. He helped develop the flat iron steak, found in restaurants and supermarkets across the country and discovered a new cut of meat known as the Vegas Strip Steak.

Mata worked for Armour-Dial in Scottsdale, Arizona. He later worked for International Foods in El Paso and in California. As an industry consultant, he worked with numerous entities, from McDonald’s and Arby’s to the National Cattleman’s Beef Association. Mata led the technical group for NCBA’s R&D Ranch and Beef Innovations Group.

More information about Mata’s life can be found at his family-placed obituary.

Source: Tribute Archive