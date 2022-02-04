The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) announced the winners of the DFV-AAMP Quality Competition for Sausage & Ham. The German Butchers Association (DFV, short for Deutscher Fleischer-Verband), the official representative of craft butchers in Germany, formed a partnership with AAMP to hold the DFV/AAMP IFFA Quality Competition for Sausage and Ham every three years in the United States.

The DFV-AAMP Competition took place January 15-22, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania.

The German Butchers' Association (DFV) invites participants to attend the official award ceremony at the IFFA in Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. If you cannot attend the IFFA, AAMP and a representative from the DFV will present awards and certificates during the 83rd AAMP Convention in Des Moines in July. For those unable to attend either event, AAMP will mail the awards after the convention. If you are interested in attending one or both events to receive your award, please contact Nelson Gaydos.

2022 Competition Results:

2022 Champion - RJ's Meats, Hudson, WI (46 Total Gold)

Grand Prize of Sausage - RJ's Meats, Hudson, WI (32 Total Sausage Gold)

2nd Prize of Sausage - Den's Country Meats, Table Rock, NE (29 Total Sausage Gold)

Grand Prize of Ham - Louie's Finer Meats, Cumberland, WI (19 Total Ham Gold)

2nd Prize of Ham - Den's Country Meats, Table Rock, NE (16 Total Ham Gold)

Cup of Honour (Presented to companies that earn at least 5 gold medals)

Schaller & Weber (25 Total Gold)

The Country Butcher (19 Total Gold)

West Texas A&M University (18 Total Gold)

Crescent Meats LLC (17 Total Gold)

Grand Champion Meats (15 Total Gold)

Block & Cleaver Artisan Meats (14 Gold)

Paradise Locker Meats (14 Total Gold)

Cured by Visconti (13 Total Gold)

Ralph's Packing Company (12 Total Gold)

McDonald's Meats (10 Total Gold)

McMullen's Market (10 Total Gold)

Ranch House Sausage Co. (10 Total Gold)

Schmidt's Meat Market (9 Total Gold)

Wisconsin River Meats (7 Total Gold)

Penn State University (5 Total Gold)

People's Meat Market (5 Total Gold)

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (5 Total Gold)

Source: AAMP