Gordon Food Service announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Macgregors Meat & Seafood Ltd , a leading Canadian supplier to foodservice, retail, and private label customers coast to coast. The acquisition will diversify and expand Gordon Food Service’s customer offerings through new food categories and new retailers. Upon the transaction's completion, Macgregors will operate as a Specialty Company of Gordon Food Service.

With roots dating back to 1834, in Toronto's historic St. Lawrence Market, Macgregors is one of Canada's longest standing independent family-owned purveyors. The company's operations include state-of-the-art dedicated raw and cooked facilities, new office and innovation center space, and a popular, adjacent store open to the public. Its brand partnerships include Certified Angus Beef, 44th Street, Niman Ranch and Jail Island Salmon.

"We are excited to welcome Macgregors employees and its brands to the Gordon Food Service family," said Gordon Food Service President and CEO Rich Wolowski. "Macgregors is among the most respected in the marketplace and like Gordon Food Service, Macgregors operates with a people-focused culture. We expect our cultural similarities will make for a smooth transition for both our customers and employees."

Macgregors President and General Manager Duncan Macgregor Jr. shared, "As our family contemplated Macgregors' future strategic direction in the Canadian foodservice and retail landscape, we identified key important factors in selling the business. This included shared values, vision, passion for the business, and seamless opportunity for our staff. We've come to respect and admire the similarities with the Gordon family and anticipate an exciting future as part of the Gordon Food Service group of Specialty Companies."

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval under the Competition Act (Canada) and other customary closing conditions.

Source: Gordon Food Service