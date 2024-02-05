Macgregors Meat and Seafood Ltd., a Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,745 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

The following products are subject to recall:

1.5-pound cartons containing "44TH Street Slow Cooked BABY BACK RIBS MAPLEWOOD SMOKED SAUCE" with Julian dates 3453 and 0154 printed on the side of the immediate package. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, Production Date 3453 with USE BY 2024 DE 10 and Production Date 0154 with USE BY 2025 JA 14.

1.5-pound cartons containing "44TH Street Glazed, Slow Cooked BABY BACK RIBS HONEY GARLIC SAUCE" with Julian dates 1453 and 1593 printed on the side of the immediate package. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, Production Date 1453 with USE BY 2024 MA 24 and Production Date 1593 with USE BY 2024 JN 07.

The products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number 566 printed inside the Canadian inspection mark located on the label. These items were shipped to retail locations and restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that the product was not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and restaurant freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Duncan Macgregor Jr., general manager, Macgregors Meat & Seafood Ltd., at 416-749-5951, extension 205, or duncanjr@macgregors.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS