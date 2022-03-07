KUKA Robotics has named Casey DiBattista and Vancho Naumovski to key leadership positions within the company, leveraging decades of experience and expertise to drive organizational growth and lead the industry. DiBattista is now the chief regional officer of KUKA North America, and Naumovski is the new vice president and general manager of operations for the United States.

Combined, DiBattista and Naumovski bring decades of experience to their new positions and together will work to ensure KUKA customers continue to benefit from world-class, end-to-end automation solutions. DiBattista was formerly KUKA’s regional vice president of Sales North America and has been involved with the automation industry since 1982

“Excellence is achieved with the right people and resources in the right positions to support growth,” said DiBattista. “As KUKA continues to expand in North America, our regional perspective and borderless approach ensure we continue to set industry standards for product performance and support at every stage of the process chain.”

Naumovski has more than 25 years of experience in the manufacturing sector and comes from the engineering side of automation. He possesses solid leadership experience and a track record of proven results. His background includes specific work in welding and laser technologies along with welding process improvement.

“When it comes to robotics, every solution must be developed with the customer in mind,” said Naumovski. “By being receptive to the feedback of both our employees and customers, while also implementing effective process improvement strategies, we can ensure success at all levels.”

Source: KUKA Robotics