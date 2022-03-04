Consumer purchasing patterns for meat, milk, poultry, and eggs continuously evolve and have done so at a more rapid pace since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the 2022 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit in May, Menu Matters’ Maeve Webster and Midan Marketing’s Danette Amstein will highlight current consumer trends and provide actionable insights to discuss how the animal agriculture community can keep consumers top of mind and continue to evolve and adapt storytelling into their repertoire. Early bird registration rates for the Summit are available through March 9 at bit.ly/AAA22Summit.

“While the full, lasting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be seen, changes in consumer buying preferences and decisions are already being identified,” said Kay Johnson Smith, Alliance president and CEO. “It’s time for us to be informed on those changes and trends so that we can be ready to better connect with the post-pandemic consumer.”

Maeve Webster, president of Menu Matters, is a leading consultant and thought leader for the food community. Over the past 20 years, she has spearheaded hundreds of major studies and today runs a private consultancy focused on working with food professionals to analyze, understand, and leverage trends in food and consumer behavior. Maeve’s expertise is in the areas of trend analysis, market assessment, consumer and operator behavior, product testing, menu effectiveness, and brand optimization.

Danette Amstein co-founded Midan Marketing with a vision of transforming the meat community. As managing principal, she works to develop and carry out the strategic direction and vision for Midan, developing each #MeatFam team member to achieve their full potential while helping Midan clients, and America’s farmers and ranchers, achieve long-term viability. A well-respected thought leader in the meat community, she speaks at conferences and writes content for related publications.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food communities to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2022 event, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” is scheduled for May 11–12 in Kansas City, Missouri. Pre-conference webinars will be held in the weeks leading up to the main event. In-person and virtual attendance options are both available.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance