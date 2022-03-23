Former poultry chief executive Steve Olson is slated to speak at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2022 Stakeholders Summit. During an interactive workshop, Olson will have attendees consider how their personal and organizational vision, mission and values contribute to the future of animal agriculture, while receiving valuable information and tools that inspire and equip them to take action. Participants will leave informed and ready to do even more to come together for animal agriculture. Discounted registration rates are available through April 17, 2022 at bit.ly/AAA22Summit.

“Safeguarding the future of animal agriculture requires strategic thinking and involvement from all links along the food supply chain,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “Steve Olson’s unique workshop will assist attendees in creating and customizing an action plan for their own organizations to thoughtfully connect, engage and protect on behalf of the farm and food communities well into the future.”

In this workshop, you will focus on creating and customizing an action plan for your organization, incorporating the valuable information you learn in Summit sessions. You will leverage your experience and expertise by interacting, learning from, and collaborating with other attendees. These interactions will provide you with clarity and confidence as you move forward.

Steve Olson, owner of Steve Olson Consulting LLC, and his network of colleagues use their expertise in designing customized processes to help leaders identify issues and solutions, make decisions, and create and implement action steps that proactively solve problems and create opportunities. Steve’s expertise is built upon more than 35 years in food and agriculture, including serving 19 years as chief executive for five poultry organizations simultaneously. He has extensive experience working with stakeholder alignment, issue management, crisis communication, public policy advocacy, research program administration, and creating stakeholder-focused initiatives.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food communities to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2022 event, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” is scheduled for May 11–12, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Preconference webinars will be held in the weeks leading up to the main event, beginning April 6, 2022. In-person and virtual attendance options are both available.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.



