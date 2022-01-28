Jack Bobo, food futurist, author and CEO of Futurity, is slated to speak at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2022 Stakeholders Summit. In his keynote presentation, Bobo will explore the forces that will shape the future of food. From growing populations and shifting demographics to consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food products, Bobo will examine the trends and attitudes that drive behavior and what organizations and producers can do to get ahead of them. Bobo joins many other noted experts on the Summit agenda, which is now available along with registration details at bit.ly/AAA22Summit.

“The topic of sustainable food systems has been huge over the last few years and especially in 2021 with the culmination of the inaugural United Nations Food Systems Summit,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “We’re thrilled to have Jack Bobo provide an informative and energizing session that discusses emerging trends in the food space and how to create the future we want: for ourselves, our businesses, and our planet.”

Jack Bobo is CEO of Futurity, a food foresight company that advises companies, foundations and governments on emerging food trends, consumer attitudes, and behaviors related to the future of food. He is also the author of “Why Smart People Make Bad Food Choices.” Recognized by Scientific American in 2015 as one of the 100 most influential people in biotechnology, Bobo is a global thought leader who has delivered more than 500 speeches in 50 countries. He previously served as the chief communications officer and senior vice president for global policy and government affairs at Intrexon Corporation. Prior to joining Intrexon, Bobo worked at the U.S. Department of State for thirteen years as a senior advisor for global food policy. An attorney with a scientific background, Bobo received from Indiana University a J.D., M.S. in environmental science, B.S. in biology, and B.A. in psychology and chemistry.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food communities to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2022 event, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” is scheduled for May 11–12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Preconference webinars will be held in the weeks leading up to the main event. In-person and virtual attendance options are both available.

Farmers and ranchers interested in attending the 2022 Summit are invited to enter the Alliance’s Instagram photo and video contest for the chance to win free registration, a two-night hotel stay, and $300 travel stipend. Share a photo or video of you, your farm or ranch and a caption explaining why it’s important for you to “Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here” in-person in Kansas City. Entries are due by February 7, 2022. Full contest details are available at animalagalliance.org/resource/2022-stakeholders-summit-photo-contest/.

Refer a friend and you could both win $100! If you refer a friend to attend the 2022 Summit who has never attended a previous Summit and they list your name as the person who recommended them when they register for the event, you’ll both be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card! Each referral will count as one entry and there is no limit on the number of entries for referrers. All registrations for the in-person event with a referral listed made until online registration closes on May 6, 2022 will be entered. Both the referrer and the person referred must be registered to claim the gift card.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. A preliminary agenda has now been posted. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance