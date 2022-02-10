There is growing concern from experts that we need to preserve a true range of food options to reflect the diversity of our cultures, races, traditions and our degree of metabolic health. Diana Rodgers, registered dietitian and executive director of The Global Food Justice Alliance, will share how the animal agriculture community can help secure the right of all people to choose nutrient-dense foods such as meat, poultry, dairy, and eggs, which are critical for nutritious, environmentally sustainable, and equitable food systems that can sustain both human life and the planet at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2022 Stakeholders Summit. Early bird registration rates are available through March 9, 2022 at bit.ly/AAA22Summit.

Farmers and ranchers interested in attending the 2022 Summit are invited to enter the Alliance’s Instagram photo and video contest for the chance to win free registration, a two-night hotel stay and $300 travel stipend. Share a photo or video of you, your farm or ranch and a caption explaining why it’s important for you to “Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here” in-person in Kansas City. The deadline to enter has been extended through February 14, 2022. Full contest details are available here.

“While animal rights extremist groups and others are calling for the overly simplified ‘solution’ of removing meat, dairy, poultry and eggs from our tables to allegedly ‘save the planet,’ experts know there are additional factors and unintended consequences to consider,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president of strategic engagement. “We look forward to having Diana share how we can better communicate the importance of livestock in the global food system for nutrition, sustainability and food equity purposes.”

Rodgers is a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability advocate based near Boston, Massachusetts. She runs a clinical nutrition practice and hosts the Sustainable Dish Podcast. She speaks internationally about the intersection of optimal human nutrition, regenerative agriculture, and food justice. More recently, her work has focused on shifting the anti-meat narrative. Diana is co-author of “Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat” and the director and producer of the companion film, “Sacred Cow.” Her new initiative, the Global Food Justice Alliance, advocates for the inclusion of animal-sourced foods in dietary policies for a more nutritious, sustainable and equitable worldwide food system.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food communities to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2022 event, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” is scheduled for May 11–12 in Kansas City, Missouri. Preconference webinars will be held in the weeks leading up to the main event. In-person and virtual attendance options are both available.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Source: Animal Agricultural Alliance