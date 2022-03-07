Creminelli Fine Meats announced that all of its sliced charcuterie products will be packaged in trays made from 80% post-consumer recycled content.

Creminelli’s momentous leap into the use of post-consumer recycled content propels the brand into a sustainability leadership role within the Charcuterie Category and Deli Department, and also establishes the brand as a nationwide leader in the effort to significantly reduce first-generation, single-use plastic. This initiative is expected each year to reuse the equivalent of over 11 million water bottles that otherwise could end up in landfills and oceans. Research conducted by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) indicates that while use of post-consumer recycled content usage is growing, usage among their brand and retail signatories averaged just 8.2% in 2020 which places the Creminelli brand at nearly 10x that weighted average.

“We are excited to see the hard work of so many individuals within Creminelli and our supplier partners come to life with the launch of our 80% Recycled Tray initiative. This is one of many commitments we are making to sustainability, and it will not be the last. We are proud that Creminelli has always used 100% Humanely-Raised pork from family-owned farms. In addition, our corrugate supplier uses 100% renewable, recyclable fibers in the case boxes they make for Creminelli’s products.” said Eric Schwartz-Johnson, chief marketing officer at Charcuterie Artisans, the parent company of Creminelli.

The new 80% Recycled Trays will begin shipping in March 2022 and will be available for consumers in all retailers selling premium charcuterie in the immediate weeks to follow.

Source: Creminelli Fine Meats