Vermont Smoke & Cure has announced that its new Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork Mini Sticks are now available in retail and online stores. The Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork Mini Sticks taste like the protein you love, bacon, with a smoky flavor and a hint of maple syrup.

This is the fourth stick to be offered in a .5-oz. go-pack format that is easy-to-pack for busy families and individuals looking to stock up on tasty, portable protein-filled snacks that provide fuel throughout the day. The Uncured Bacon .5-oz. go-packs are perfect for everything from adventures to workouts to daily routine.

With a focus on the superior taste consumers crave, every Vermont Smoke & Cure product “Tastes right because it’s handcrafted from the finest cuts of meat,” said Michael Schafer, commercial business lead.

Vermont Smoke & Cure offers consumers the convenient on-the-go product in addition to 10 flavors across three proteins that are produced from hand-trimmed meat, in small batches, handcrafted and slow-cooked with an 18 hour+ cook process. All products are:

Made with premium hand cuts of meat from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones. Free of antibiotics and added hormones or added sodium nitrate

Crafted with 100% real spices and ingredients.

Finely flavored by naturally fermenting to lower pH.

Free of MSG & allergens (milks, eggs, gluten, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy)

No artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.

Made with ground corn cob, hickory and maple wood shavings to smoke the meat sticks—liquid or artificial smoke flavor is never used

The Vermont Smoke & Cure team makes meat sticks at its smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vermont.

Source: Vermont Smoke & Cure



