Johnsonville LLC added a new brand to its portfolio with the purchase of a leading East Coast meat-snacking company, Vermont Smoke & Cure (VSC). The Vermont-based, privately held company will operate as a part of Johnsonville, while maintaining its current brand name, leadership team and operations. Established in 1962, VSC produces dozens of high-quality, clean-ingredient, hand-crafted meat snacks. Among its long list of delicious products are:

Meat Snack Sticks (pork, beef, poultry and grass-fed beef)

Bulk Pepperoni

Summer Sausage

“We see this as a great marriage of complimentary capabilities and culture/values,” said Johnsonville CEO Nick Meriggioli. “We’re looking forward to sharing our 75 years of sausage-making expertise, scale and resources to grow Vermont Smoke & Cure’s existing footprint.”

“The attraction of Johnsonville arises from our mutual focus on quality proteins and ingredients, along with providing excellent customer and consumer experiences,” said Vermont Smoke & Cure President Tara Murphy, who will continue to lead the business in Vermont, along with her leadership team. In addition, the company will continue to operate as a stand-alone enterprise in Hinesburg, Vermont, where the company employs about 45 people.

Source: Johnsonville LLC