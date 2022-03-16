The makers of HORMEL refrigerated entrees have announced a packaging redesign to highlight consumer relevant product benefits and improved food forward appetite appeal, under the HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees brand. Entrees and sides are among the fastest growing refrigerated food categories, as consumers look to make home cooking more convenient. The versatility of HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees offer consumers the ability to spend more time with their families while eating their favorite comfort foods.

"Over the last two years, we've seen a dramatic increase in consumers looking for meals that are ready in 30 minutes or less and are perfect for eating occasions at home," said Daniel Collier, brand manager of HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees. "Our HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees deliver the nutritional benefits consumers are looking for and feature No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors, and No Artificial Ingredients. These quick and easy comfort meals help consumers spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with their families. In addition, we have added our memorable new HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees brand to Improve consumer recall and recognition in store."

HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees are available in eight delectable varieties. There is a 15-oz. package ideal for up to three people and 24-oz. package for five people, it can go from the refrigerator to the microwave to the table in just minutes.

New HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees will retail for $6.99-$12.99 and are available at Walmart and local grocery stores nationwide. For more information on the HORMEL SQUARE TABLE entrees, please visit https://hormel.com/Brands/Refrigerated-Entrees

Source: HORMEL