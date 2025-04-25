Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsPork

Herdez brand expands Mexican Refrigerated Entrees lineup

Global-inspired meal trends inspire new retail product.

Herdez Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce

Photo credit: Hormel Foods Corp.

April 25, 2025

The makers of the Herdez brand are expanding their Herdez Mexican Refrigerated Entrees line with the addition of a classic pork dish: Al Pastor.

The all-new Herdez Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce includes shredded pork seasoned with rich spices, a hint of citrus, and a kick of chipotle chili.

"As consumers continue to gravitate towards global-inspired meal solutions, this new variety delivers the perfect answer — making it easy to serve up a delicious dish that will have everyone asking for your secret recipe," said Drew Parsons, refrigerated entrees brand manager at Hormel Foods.

In recent years, the demand for convenient meal solutions has risen substantially, particularly among younger consumers with busy lifestyles. They seek food that balances quality, nutrition and ease of preparation; food that delivers home-cooked quality without the time commitment. Heat-and-eat meat entrees like Herdez Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce provide these meal solutions as a smart alternative to takeout or traditional cooking.

Herdez Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce retails for $9.98–10.98 in retailers nationwide.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.

