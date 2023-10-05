The makers of the Herdez brand are announcing the expansion of its Herdez Mexican Refrigerated Entrees line with its latest variety, Herdez Barbacoa Shredded Beef in Sauce. Inspired by a popular authentic Mexican dish, the convenient, heat-and-eat meat is crafted with a blend of spices and seasoning, packed with protein and made with no preservatives, no artificial ingredients and no artificial flavors added. Herdez Barbacoa Shredded Beef in Sauce will be available at Meijer and Walmart stores beginning in October, with additional retailers expected later this fall.

"Fans have been raving about HERDEZ Brand Mexican Refrigerated Entrées since we launched the line early this year, so we're pleased to deliver a new variety to satisfy their flavor cravings and enable them to put food on the table quickly and conveniently," said Giselle Olson, Herdez brand manager. "We're always looking to provide people ways to enjoy the bold and authentic flavors they crave, and our new Barbacoa entrée takes your tastebuds on a trip to Mexico while giving at-home cooks a hearty, yet easy-to-prepare option that works for any quick meal or occasion, from breakfast tacos to protein bowls."

According to NPD's Future of Dinner report, consumers have resumed their busy lifestyles and are looking for convenience, especially when preparing dinner.

Barbacoa Shredded Beef in Sauce (SRP $9.99-10.99) is a slow-cooked entree featuring tender beef mixed with orange and lime juice, a Mexican-inspired spice blend and paprika. Available in 15-ounce packages and ready in less than 10 minutes, the new entree offers 11 grams of protein per serving and joins the existing Herdez Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Herdez Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork to round out the brand's Mexican Refrigerated Entrees line.

