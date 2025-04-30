Hormel Square Table launches new chicken varieties

Heat-and-eat meal solutions continue to gain traction among today's consumers. The makers of the Hormel Square Table brand are tapping into that demand with the launch of two new chicken varieties: Hormel Square Table Tuscan Style Chicken and Hormel Square Table Maple Bourbon Chicken.

Tuscan Style Chicken offers fully cooked chicken breast in a Tuscan-style sauce, bringing Italian-inspired flavor to the table. Maple Bourbon Chicken pairs chicken breast with uncured bacon in a sweet-and-smoky maple bourbon sauce.

"We're excited to introduce not just one, but two new additions to our Square Table line," said Drew Parsons, refrigerated entrees brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our goal is to help provide convenient meal solutions that go from the fridge to the table in minutes. As more consumers prioritize speed and simplicity in their mealtime routines, heat-and-eat offerings continue to gain momentum."

Today's shoppers are turning to ready-made meals more than ever before, limiting prep time while delivering on satisfaction. These convenient options offer a welcome alternative to takeout or time-consuming home cooking, allowing consumers to enjoy a hot, hearty meal with minimal effort. No longer seen as a last resort, today's heat-and-eat products are crafted with high-quality ingredients, diverse flavor profiles and an emphasis on freshness.

As a result, heat-and-eat meals are not just a time-saving solution. They are becoming a preferred choice for consumers who want both convenience and quality without having to compromise on flavor, taste or variety. Both varieties retail for $9.98 and are available at select retailers nationwide.

Source: Hormel Foods