Tyson brand is announcing its newest retail offerings: Honey Chicken Bites and Restaurant Style Crispy Wings. These products are available at select retailers.

Tyson Honey Chicken Bites. Courtesy of Tyson Brand.





Tyson Honey Chicken Bites contain 14 grams of protein per serving. These bites are crafted from all-white-meat chicken and covered in a honey-infused breading. Honey Chicken Bites are ready in less than 25 minutes, making them an anytime snack or meal solution for summer barbecues or picnics. Each 24-ounce bag contains eight servings.

Tyson Restaurant Style Crispy Wings contain 15 grams of protein per serving. Fully cooked and dry rubbed, these wings come in a variety of flavors, including Rotisserie (Original), Garlic Parmesan and Caribbean Style. Each 16-ounce bag contains about 3.5 servings.

Tyson Restaurant Style Crispy Wings, Rotisserie. Courtesy of Tyson Brand.





"We're thrilled to introduce Tyson Honey Chicken Bites and Restaurant Style Crispy Wings to consumers who want convenience without sacrificing flavor," said Jessica Johnson, managing director at Tyson Foods. "These new offerings embody our commitment to innovation and quality, providing delicious options that cater to the diverse tastes and busy lifestyles of today's consumer."

Source: Tyson Brand